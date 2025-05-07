S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Trilogy Receives Age Rating for PS5 and Xbox Series — Next-gen update coming soon

The S.T.A.L.K.E.R. trilogy: Legends of the Zone trilogy has received an age rating for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, which hints at the imminent release of an updated version of the classic games.

The collection, which includes «Shadow of Chernobyl», «Clear Sky», and «Call of Pripyat», was already available on PS4 and Xbox One. But now is also being prepared for the current generation of set-top boxes. The entire trilogy is rated 18+ due to violence, disturbing elements, and depictions of alcohol and tobacco use.

Back in April, GSC Game World confirmed that they are working on a Next-Gen update of the trilogy — this was mentioned in their roadmap for the second quarter of 2025. The developers promised improved graphics, higher performance, and new technical features designed for the power of modern platforms. There is no exact release date yet, but the appearance of an age rating can be considered a sign that the release is not far off.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy — is a collection of three cult games from the Ukrainian studio GSC Game World. All of them became legends on PC, and now they have a chance to return to the lives of fans of the series, but with technical upgrades to PS5 and Xbox Series.

PS5 + Xbox Series versions of the S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy games were just rated in Taiwan. The PS4 and Xbox One versions have been rated since March 2024. GSC previously said an upgrade was planned with graphical + performance improvements, + other features. pic.twitter.com/BHyxX0YmJl — Gematsu (@gematsu) May 6, 2025

It is worth mentioning that GSC Game World has already shared details about the second quarter for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. The priorities include closed beta testing of Mod SDK, integration with Steam Workshop, improvements to artificial intelligence and A-Life, new mutants, weapons, and technical features. For example, these include the refusal to compile shaders for faster game launch. GSC promises regular updates throughout the year, and recently S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 released another patch of plot bugs.

