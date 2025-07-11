Salary leakage «Superman» — one of the stars earned three times more than David Corenswet

In James Gunn’s movies, the lead actor does not necessarily have to get the biggest paycheck. David Corenswet from «Superman» — is a proof of this.

Corenswet earned less than a million dollars — even though he played the lead role. According to Puck NewsHis fee amounted to less than $1 million — approximately $750,000. Rachel Brosnahan, who played Lois Lane, received the same amount. But the biggest paycheck in the movie went to Nicholas Hoult — $2 million for the role of the main villain Lex Luthor. However, all three can earn more because they have contracts with bonuses, but they depend on box office receipts.

This decision may look strange: why does the main character earn less than the villain? But here everything is explained simply: Corenswet had never acted in a big-budget blockbuster before. His biggest roles are in «Pearl» and «The Tornado», where he was in the background. The situation is similar with Brosnahan — she is better known for the TV series «The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel», but has limited experience in movies.

Instead Nicholas Hoult — famous person in big movies, which has «X-Men», «Mad Max: Fury Road», «Nosferatu» and dozens of other projects. That’s why Warner Bros. relied on him as a star who attracts the viewer in and of himself.

In addition, the budget for the cast of the new «Superman» is generally lower than that of the 2013 «Man of Steel». Back then, the film brought together such stars as Amy Adams, Kevin Costner, Michael Shannon, Russell Crowe and others. This time, however, the filmmakers relied on lesser-known actors — at least partially.

The film itself has already been released and is receiving positive first reactions. The press notes that this film «stranger, bolder and more thoughtful than most Hollywood blockbusters». Korensworth has already signed a contract for the sequel, and James Gunn is building a new cinematic franchise around this version of the character. Ahead of him «Wonder Woman» without Gal Gadot, coexistence with a noir Batman and at the same time horror «Clayface».

Source: Dexerto