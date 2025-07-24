Sales of Ozzy Osbourne’s NFT collection skyrocketed by 400%

The Prince of Darkness passed away on July 22 at the age of 76. Ozzy Osbourne, a legend of the rock scene, had serious health problems: Parkinson’s disease, cancer, suffered from the effects of various injuries and substance abuse.

Ozzy left behind a huge legacy, both as the vocalist of Black Sabbath and as a media personality. Also in 2022, he managed to create an NFT collection that has almost been forgotten. But, as is always the case with stars, fans and investors suddenly remembered CryptoBatz after the death of the creator.

The NFT’s minimum price soared by more than 400% over the past 24 hours, reaching 0.08 ETH. At the time of writing, they were trading for 0.0229 ETH, according to OpenSea data. CryptoBatz’s most expensive NFT, called MegadragonBat, is trading for 99 ETH.

CryptoBatz NFT collection consists of 9,666 units. These are stylized images of various bats. Thus, Ozzy immortalized one of his most iconic stage moments of his life. During a performance in 1982 in Des Moines, Iowa, USA, the singer bit off the head of a real bat because he thought it was made of rubber.

The Prince of Darkness told The Rolling Stone that he decided to create his own NFT collection because his wife refused to give him Bored Ape NFT for Christmas.