Sales of Realme 12 5G (starting at UAH 11 thousand) and 12+ 5G (starting at UAH 14 thousand) smartphones have started in Ukraine

Andrii Rusanov

realme has introduced the realme 12 5G series of mid-range smartphones, consisting of the realme 12+ 5G and realme 12 5G models. The new products combine flagship photo capabilities with recognizable design and performance.

The design of the realme 12+ 5G was developed in collaboration with renowned designer Olivier Saveau, who works with Swiss watches. The phone has a round camera module with a Jubilee bracelet. The smartphone is decorated with eco-leather.

The realme 12+ 5G phones are equipped with a camera with Sony’s Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and a 50 MP Sony LYT-600 sensor. The 2X In-sensor Zoom allows you to choose different focal lengths. The model also has a 112° ultra-wide-angle camera, a macro camera and a 16 MP selfie camera.

The realme 12+ 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G processor with cooling that includes an evaporation chamber and a multi-layer heat dissipation system. The smartphone has a 120 Hz AMOLED display with Rainwater Smart Touch technology that distinguishes accidental touches from real ones. There are stereo speakers with a high resolution certificate. The 5000 mAh battery and 67W charging provide fast charging and long operating time.

The realme 12 5G smartphone is equipped with a 108 MP main camera with 3x zoom and FHD+ Sunlight Display. The model is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G processor, has a storage capacity of up to 256 GB and expandable RAM up to 8+8 GB.

The price of the realme 12+ 5G (12 GB + 256 GB) in Ukraine starts from UAH 13999, and the 12 GB + 512 GB version starts from UAH 15999. The realme 12 5G smartphone (8 GB + 256 GB) will cost from UAH 10999.


