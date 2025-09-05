News Devices 09-05-2025 comment views icon

Sales of the "ultra-thin" Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge — starting at UAH 54,999 have started in Ukraine

Kateryna Danshyna

News editor

Almost four months after of the official announcement The ultra-thin Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has finally reached Ukrainian stores.

Housing and display

The smartphone has an ultra-thin but durable 5.8 mm thick titanium body and IP68 dust and water protection. The Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen has a 6.7-inch diagonal, QHD+ resolution (1440 x 3120), a maximum refresh rate of 120 Hz, and a peak brightness of 2600 nits.

The display utilizes Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 — a new glass-ceramic material that provides technological strength, brightness, and durability, although it does not protect against glare like Gorilla Glass Armor 2 on S25 Ultra.

The smartphone weighs — 163 g.

Processor and cameras

The Galaxy S25 Edge is powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite, offers 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB/512GB of storage.

The main camera of the smartphone is equipped with a 200 MP sensor and a lens with an aperture of f/1.7, optical image stabilization and has a double optical zoom; the second lens is — ultra-wide-angle, 12 MP, f/2.2, autofocus. Front camera — 12 MP f/2.2.

Battery and other features

Considering the form factor, the battery capacity of the Galaxy S25 Edge is somewhat more modest than the batteries of modern Android smartphones — 3900 mAh. The original 25W power adapter is sold separately and can replenish 55% of the power reserve in 30 minutes; wireless charging is available.

The smartphone supports 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 7 with Wi-Fi Direct and Bluetooth 5.4.

Artificial intelligence

Obviously, artificial intelligence was not left out of the equation: The Galaxy S25 Edge offers ProVisual Engine image processing technology with an update to ensure sharp details and natural colors; the “all-new” One UI 7 shell created for AI, and offers features such as Gemini Live and Audio Eraser.

Colors and price

Galaxy S25 Edge is available in the following colors: Titanium Silver, Titanium Deep Black, and Titanium Ice Blue. The smartphone is available in Ukraine starting today at a price starting from UAH 54,999.

Source: Samsung


