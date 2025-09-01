"Samsung, Asus, Xiaomi, are you taking your customers for fools?": Gorokhovsky claims pressure from vendors over "10% off everything" in mono-market

Monobank’s marketplace has finally come out of beta with a loud announcement of “200 million in discounts,” but not all suppliers liked this promotion.

According to Oleg Gorokhovsky, founder of monobank, some vendors threaten to remove their own branded products from the online storefront:

“Dear partners, today we have launched a promotional campaign in Market by Mono aimed at providing customers with a 10% discount when buying an ASUS laptop. This is a gross violation of the company’s rules and leads to dumping in the market. In this regard, we urge all partners participating in the said promotional campaign to immediately remove ASUS laptops from their offers.” — says the letter allegedly sent to monobank by ASUS.

In case of refusal, the company threatens to “refuse compensation for current promotions” and “reconsider the possibility of providing marketing support in future promotional campaigns.”

Horokhovsky added that there are many similar letters in the mail — Samsung and Xiaomi, among others, allegedly came with the same demands. Meanwhile, the bank has already prepared an appeal to the AMCU

“Vendors are panicking and removing goods from the storefront. They don’t want you to buy cheaper, and they don’t want to make less money in other channels. This is the competition in Ukrainian e-commerce. The competition is not for customer experience and better conditions, but with those who offer customers better conditions than the average hospital. We are preparing an appeal to the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine against all those who try to regulate prices in the market in this way and block customers’ access to favorable prices. Samsung, Asus, Xiaomi, are you taking your customers for fools?”

As a reminder, the monobank launched in beta last year in October, and recently started officially operating under the new name of monomarket, and the promotion with big discounts was dedicated to this occasion.

“Our mono-market has come out of beta testing and we are starting a big celebration. We are giving 10% off everything you see in the mono market. Someone gives -90% (but only for wires), someone promises -70% off (but only if you do a flip), etc. We do it our way — you will always have a 10% discount on everything you want in the mono-market basket. And to make it more fun, it’s not just a discount – you have to bargain with the cat-grandmother. The discounts have a budget of — 200 million hryvnias,” Gorokhovsky announced in a previous post.

Interestingly, at the time of publication of the news, there are almost no Samsung and Xiaomi offers in the mono-market, while ASUS products are still available for sale at a -10% discount.