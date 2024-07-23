Samsung ex-engineer jailed for 6 years for leaking sensitive OLED technology to China

A former Samsung engineer violated the Law on Prevention of Unfair Competition and Protection of Trade Secrets. The investigation found that he sold Samsung’s technological developments to Chinese companies between 2018 and 2020.

The former researcher was in court but was released on bail as his arrest term expired in March. However, he was later taken back into custody and sentenced last Thursday. Judge Ha Sang-jae said that those who try to steal the country’s advanced technology should be severely punished. The defendant was sentenced to 6 years in prison.

«The accused party misused the technology in which the company had invested large sums of money for a long time, which is reprehensible. Severe punishment is necessary to protect the country’s advanced technology. No circumstances have been cited that are sufficiently justified to be taken into account to suspend the sentence of the accused party».

Last October, a former Samsung employee was charged with illegally obtaining optical systems for ELA (excimer laser annealing) technology. This technology is used in the production of Samsung’s OLED panels and inkjet printers. After retirement, the former engineer founded a display manufacturing company with operations in South Korea and China, with the intention of smuggling OLED technology out of their company and selling it to competitors. The value of these technologies is estimated at approximately $25 million.

In addition to the former employee, five people who conspired with the defendants were indicted in August 2020. Three of the five worked for Samsung and were sentenced to 2-3 years in prison, while the other two received suspended sentences.

