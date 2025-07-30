Samsung Exynos 2600 will get a cooler inside the chip

Samsung plans to introduce Heat Pass Block technology in the next generation of Exynos 2600 chips. It is designed to significantly improve heat dissipation from the chip and, as a result, increase its performance.

According to the latest industry sources, Samsung’s chip development division is planning to integrate a new component — Heat Pass Block (HPB) into Exynos 2600 chips for the first time. In fact, this is a conventional heatsink (most likely copper) that is located inside the chip. The concept is not new, as a similar approach was used for mounting RAM in previous Exynos models.

Both components (HPB and DRAM) will be placed above the Exynos 2600 processor logic and packaged in a single chip using Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging technology. The latter, in turn, involves mounting the chip not in a standard case, but directly into a plastic or epoxy substrate.

It’s easy to guess that the additional heatsink inside the Exynos 2600 will provide more efficient heat dissipation from all the hot components of the chip. And given the emergence of new high-performance competitors, such as Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 This engineering approach could be crucial for Samsung to remain competitive. Recall that Samsung Exynos 2600 prototype «has already been used by» in synthetic benchmarks with quite good results.

Source: Wccftech