Samsung Galaxy Flip6 compact foldable smartphone has appeared on renders. It should be slightly thicker than its predecessor

Immediately after Samsung Galaxy Fold6 design publications it was the turn of its smaller «brother» Flip6. Its design has also become known to the public thanks to OnLeaks and SmartPrix. The likely date of the presentation is in July.

The overall form factor of the device is similar to last year’s Flip5including a 6.7-inch internal folding display and a 3.4-inch external screen. However, its thickness may increase from 6.9 mm to 7.4 mm, which raises speculation about what the additional internal space could be used for. The most popular theory comes from last year’s GalaxyClub report, which said that the Flip6’s battery capacity could increase from 3,700 mAh to 4,000 mAh, transmits The Verge.

Other rumored specs include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and the return of the dual camera. SmartPrix reports that the modules will again have a resolution of 12 megapixels. Samsung has previously been said to be testing a 50MP primary camera in the Flip6, but it’s unclear if it will make it into the final device. The available colors will include light purple and mint green.


