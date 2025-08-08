Samsung Galaxy Fold7, Flip7, and Watch8 are already in Ukraine: smartphones cost from 42 thousand UAH, watches start at 15 thousand.

Samsung Electronics Ukraine has announced the launch of new mobile devices announced at the recent Samsung Unpacked event. These are foldable smartphones Galaxy Fold7 and Galaxy Flip7, as well as a new series of smartwatches Galaxy Watch8.

Samsung Galaxy Fold7

Galaxy Fold7 has become even thinner (8.9 mm when folded) and lighter (215 g) thanks to the new Armor FlexHinge and Armor Aluminum frame. The smartphone has larger displays: external — 6.5″ (2520×1080, 120 Hz, 2600 nits), internal — 8″ (2184×1968, Dynamic AMOLED 2x, 1-120 Hz). Both are protected by modern glass (Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 and Victus 2), and the front cameras are 10 MP each. There is no S Pen support.

The main camera is — 200 MP (ISOCELL HP2), like the Galaxy S25 Ultra, plus 10 MP telephoto with 3x zoom and 12 MP ultra-wide-angle with Dual Pixel AF. Inside is a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 12 or 16 GB of RAM and a storage capacity from 256 GB to 1 TB. Fold7 supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, has a 4400 mAh battery and supports charging: 25W wired, 15W wireless, 4.5W reverse.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold7 smartphone is available in colors: Silver Blue, Deep Black, Silver Gray at a price starting from UAH 84,999.

Samsung Galaxy Flip7

Galaxy Flip7 received a larger external FlexWindow display — 4.1″ Super AMOLED (948×1048, 120 Hz, 2600 nits) with very thin bezels (1.25 mm) and support for apps and Google Gemini. The internal Dynamic AMOLED 2X display has grown to 6.9″ (2520×1080, 1-120 Hz, 2600 nits). Both screens are protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The device has become thinner (13.7 mm when folded) and lighter (188 g), and is IP48 protected.

Flip7 is powered by the Exynos 2500 chip with 12 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of storage. The battery has been increased to 4300 mAh with support for 25W of wired and wireless charging. The main camera is dual: 50 MP with OIS + 12 MP ultra-wide; front — 10 MP. The smartphone comes with Android 16 and One UI 8, supports AI functions for screens and camera.

The Galaxy Flip7 clamshell is available in colors: Silver Blue, Deep Black, Red Coral at a price starting from UAH 49,999.

At the same time, Samsung has offered a more affordable version of the Galaxy Flip7 FE, which can essentially be called a reissue of the Flip6. It uses a slightly smaller 6.7-inch internal display, a 3.4-inch external screen, the Exynos 2400 chipset from last year’s Galaxy S24 series, only 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage. The battery capacity is 4000 mAh. The cameras are the same as in the regular Flip7.

The Samsung Galaxy Flip7 FE version is available in black and white colors at a price of 41,999 UAH.

Samsung Galaxy Watch8

Galaxy Watch8 smartwatch is the thinnest in the series — only 8.6 mm thick. Available in 40mm and 44mm bodies with 1.34″ (438×438) and 1.47″ (480×480) round Super AMOLED displays, respectively, with a peak brightness of 3000 nits. It is powered by the new Exynos W1000 chip paired with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. The battery capacity is 325 mAh (40 mm) or 435 mAh (44 mm), and fast wireless charging is supported.

Sensors include: BioActive Sensor, thermometer, accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, light, compass. The model has 5ATM, IP68, MIL-STD-810H protection, supports LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS. The new product runs on Wear OS 6 with One UI 8 Watch, has integration with Google Gemini for voice commands, and advanced notification and widget functions.

The Galaxy Watch8 smartwatch comes in graphite and silver colors and is on sale in Ukraine at a price of UAH 14,999. Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic The Galaxy Watch8 Classic brings back the physical rotating bezel and adds a new shortcut button. This model has only one size — 46 mm, with a 1.34-inch Super AMOLED display (438×438 pixels) and a 10.6 mm thickness. The battery has increased to 425 mAh. This is more compact than the Watch6 Classic, but retains the same ease of use. The smartwatch is equipped with an Exynos W1000 chip, 2 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of storage (4 times more than its predecessor). The device contains the same set of sensors and supports LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and GPS. It runs One UI 8 Watch based on Wear OS 6, with an improved interface, Gemini AI assistant, and new health and app management features.

Galaxy Watch8 Classic in black and white colors costs from UAH 19,999.

Ukrainian buyers are also offered the following versions Galaxy Watch Ultra in titanium gray, titanium silver and new titanium blue colors. The price is UAH 28,999.

When purchasing Fold7, Flip7 or Flip7 FE folding smartphones, users get free access for 6 months to Google AI Pro and 2 TB of cloud storage.