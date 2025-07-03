Samsung Galaxy Fold7 «leaked» in photos — new details and specifications

Folding smartphones have long ceased to be a novelty, but each new generation generates a lot of interest. In anticipation of the big Samsung Galaxy Unpacked presentation on July 9, the network has leaked «live» photos of the new Galaxy Fold7. Although Samsung is still silent, the pictures already allow us to imagine what to expect from this foldable flagship.

In the photo with leakage you can see Galaxy Fold7 in a new rich Blue Shadow color. The camera module looks like the one in the Fold6but now the cameras are framed by metal rings and the flash has moved lower. It’s not a revolution, but it’s definitely a nice aesthetic evolution.

The body of the smartphone has become thinner — only 4.2 mm when open and 8.9 mm when folded. The weight has also decreased: 215 grams, which is 24 grams less than Fold6. This is even better than promised previous leaks. For a foldable gadget, this is significant, especially if the user holds it in his hand for a long time. In terms of thickness and weight, the future Samsung foldable smartphone has caught up with the new Honor Magic V5.

The main display of the Fold7 is expected to have a diagonal of 8.2 inches, and the outer display — 6.5 inches with an elongated aspect ratio of 21:9. The new product will be powered by the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip. Various configurations will offer up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of storage. The battery will have a capacity of 4400 mAh, and the fast charging power will be 25 W. In these respects, the device is significantly inferior to Honor Magic V5.

As expected, Galaxy Fold7 will immediately receive One UI 8 based on Android 16 — that is, the latest software from day one.

Well, the official premiere is just around the corner. We’ll find out how much these leaks correspond to the real situation in a week.

Source: gsmarena