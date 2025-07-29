Samsung Galaxy Fold7 withstood sand, fire and bending much better than its predecessor

Most popular smartphones undergo the famous «» durability test from JerryRigEverything after their release. Perhaps the most interesting thing is how foldable models, which do not have the best reputation for reliability, pass this test. Now it’s time to Galaxy Fold7 to be in the hands of Zach Nelson and pass various tests.

As in previous tests, the smartphone is exposed to attempts to scratch both screens, abrasive materials, fire, and attempts to bend it by force. At first glance, Galaxy Fold7 was doomed: it is even thinner and lighter than Fold6It has an updated back panel, but no improved protection against dust and moisture — the same IP48. In addition, last year’s Fold6 seriously underperformed in these tests: dust got into the hinges, and the device even caught fire during disassembly. It seemed that Fold7 would have a similar fate.

But everything happened differently.

The smartphone passed all the standard tests predictably. The external display is scratched by objects with a hardness of 6 on the Mohs scale — this is standard for protective glass. The internal screen is more vulnerable — it can be damaged even with a fingernail. The aluminum frame is subject to scratches if you rub it with a knife, but it holds up well in everyday use. After the lighter test, both OLED displays remain with permanent marks, like most modern screens based on this technology.

The most interesting thing started when the smartphone was covered with sand and opened and closed several times. Although JerryRigEverything and did not close the Fold7 completely to avoid large particles getting into the loop, the device came out of the test virtually unscathed.

The hinge no longer makes a terrible grinding noise like it did last year. The sound is far from perfect, but it’s not close to a catastrophe. This is a significant progress.

And even the most dangerous moment — forceful bending by hands on both sides — Fold7 withstood. Even when the rear glass began to move away from the body, it snapped back into place after the pressure was released. All of this with a body thickness of only 8.9 mm (and according to some reports, the — is even thinner). This is really impressive.

So, Samsung has made a big step forward in foldable smartphones. Since the release of the first Galaxy Fold in 2019, the design has become noticeably stronger. Yes, the internal screen is still very sensitive to scratches, but overall, the Fold7 shows a level of durability comparable to classic monoblock flagships.

Source: 9to5google