Samsung Galaxy Ring will cost from $300, the company will offer subscription use — unofficially

Samsung’s Galaxy Ring smart ring may turn out to be a bit more expensive than expected. According to new unofficial data, the price will match the cost of Oura Ring competitors and also includes the cost of a monthly subscription.

Galaxy Ring was first fully demonstrated earlier this year. At the time, Samsung confirmed some key details about the product, including that the ring would get more than a week of battery life, probably not support iPhones, and so on. It was also known that Samsung was considering a subscription service for the product.

The new leak claims that the Galaxy Ring will cost between $300 and $350. This is in line with the price of the Oura ring, which starts at $299, but can cost up to $550, depending on the style chosen. Samsung is offering the Galaxy Ring in silver, gold, and black colors, and it’s unclear if there will be a price difference between the three options.

It is also reported that Samsung will introduce a monthly subscription for the Galaxy Ring, which will cost «less than $10 per month». Oura offers a $5.99 per month subscription.

Although the information is unofficial, Samsung’s potential ability to introduce a subscription is quite interesting. One of the main advantages of smartwatches. Samsung is expected to release the Galaxy Ring in July along with new watches and foldable smartphones.

Source: 9to5google