Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: full specifications of the "people's" flagship before the announcement

There has been a lot of talk about the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE lately, and now a complete list of its key features has appeared online. Thanks to this, it is already possible to estimate the capabilities of the “people’s” flagship even before its official announcement.

Specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE smartphone is based on a processor Exynos 2400. This is a minor, but still an upgrade over the Exynos 2400e that was in the previous model. The device will have 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage.

The gadget is equipped with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and Gorilla Glass Victus. The main camera has a 50 MP sensor (f/1.8) and optical image stabilization. There is also an ultra-wide-angle 12-megapixel module (f/2.2) and an 8-megapixel telephoto module (f/2.4) with 3x optical zoom and OIS. The front camera has a 12-megapixel sensor (f/2.2).

The smartphone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery. The device supports 45W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE measures 161.3×76.6×7.4 mm and weighs — 190 g. The device is protected against dust and water according to the IP68 standard. The new device will run on Android 16 with One UI 8.

What has changed compared to the Galaxy S24 FE?

Processor — slightly more productive

Front camera — with higher resolution

Charging is — faster

Smaller battery: instead of 4700 mAh in the S24 FE, the new model has 4500 mAh

This reduction in battery capacity seems like a questionable move. The previous model was already not impressive in terms of battery life, and now the situation may become even worse. While competitors usually increase the batteries of their smartphones.

As expected, the new Samsung Galaxy S25 FE will appear earlier than last year’s S24 FE, which was announced only at the end of September. Therefore, the presentation may take place in the coming weeks.

