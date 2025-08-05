Samsung Galaxy S26 leaks: NFC right where you need it and Ultra camera update

Samsung is preparing an update for of the upcoming Galaxy S26 serieswhich will affect two important areas at once — mobile payments and mobile photography. According to knowledgeable sources, the new smartphones will have a second NFC antenna located at the top of the body for the first time. This will complement the existing antenna, which will remain near the camera module.

Unlike most Android smartphones, where the NFC antenna is located closer to the middle of the body, Samsung’s new approach follows Apple’s decision. The Cupertino company has long placed the NFC unit at the top of its iPhones. Such a step should make payments contactless not only in theory but also in practice — you will not have to guess where to put your smartphone to the terminal. This is especially true for those who use their smartphone as an NFC reader in apps like Square.

According to the source, Samsung has spent a lot of time on technical solutions to patent restrictions to implement this change. Interestingly, the news of the new antenna came shortly after update of the NFC standard, which increased the signal transmission range — specifically with a focus on mobile payments.

In addition to NFC, the changes will also affect the main camera of the flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra. A well-known Ice Universe insider reportedSamsung will once again use its 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP2 sensor, but this time it will have a new lens with a wider f/1.4 aperture (vs. f/1.7 in the Galaxy S25 Ultra).

This means that the camera will be able to capture more light, which means that the quality of low-light shots should improve. In addition, the wider aperture provides a shallower depth of field, which allows for better blurring of the background, which is especially good in portraits. It’s not a revolution, but it’s a step forward from the minor year-on-year changes in mobile photography that could make a big difference in the nighttime shooting experience.

So far, it’s not a revolution, but rather a work in progress. However, these aspects have a significant impact on the user experience. Users of the new smartphones will be able to experience these updates in practice. The Galaxy S26 series is expected to be released early next year, probably in January.

