Samsung Galaxy Watch7 and Watch7 Ultra: Wear OS 5 and enhanced health monitoring starting at $299

Samsung also introduced new versions of the Galaxy Watch7 and Watch7 Ultra smartwatches. The new products have several notable updates, and, unlike smartphones, their price has not changed compared to their predecessors.

This year, Samsung is returning with the basic Galaxy Watch7 model and the ruggedized Galaxy Watch7 Ultra. The latter has a titanium case, 10 ATM water resistance, a customizable Quick Button, and a new dynamic lug system for added comfort. The new watch face size is 47 mm, which is quite large. On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch7 has a softer design and smaller dimensions. The device is not very similar to last year’s model and offers a new set of straps.

Both watches have innovations such as a new AI algorithm for sleep tracking, sleep apnea detection, as well as heart rate monitoring and irregular heart rate notifications. Samsung notes that the Watch7 debuts a new BioActive sensor that is more accurate than before. The new sensors now allow you to track the AGEs index, which reflects your overall metabolic health.

The Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch7 Ultra are powered by an Exynos W1000 processor, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. Both run on Wear OS 5 with Samsung’s proprietary One UI 5 Watch. The smaller Galaxy Watch7 (40 mm) has a 300 mAh battery, and the larger (44 mm) has a 425 mAh battery.

The price of Galaxy Watch7 starts at $299 (from UAH 13999 in Ukraine), and for the Galaxy Watch7 Ultra model you will have to pay from $649.

Source: 9to5google