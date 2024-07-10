Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6: increase in memory, battery, and camera megapixels. $100 more expensive (from 50 thousand UAH)

In addition to Galaxy Z Fold6 Samsung has also released an update to the more affordable Galaxy Z Flip6 foldable smartphone. Unlike its older brother, this model has received much more hardware updates, although it has also been subject to a price increase.

The external display of the Galaxy Z Flip6 remains 3.4-inch and is now inferior to some competitors, such as the Motorola Razr Plus. It uses an AMOLED panel with a resolution of 720×748 pixels and a frequency of 60 Hz.

The improvements are mostly due to software features. As part of One UI 6.1.1, the Galaxy Z Flip6 has several new widgets and features for the cover display. This includes Suggested replies based on artificial intelligence for message notifications. There is also a Photo Ambient feature that can update the wallpaper in real time based on time and weather. There’s also Photo Ambient, which can update the wallpaper in real time based on time and weather, as first launched on the Galaxy S24, as well as Interactive Wallpaper with 3D characters that react to the movement of the device. You can now show more than one widget on the display at a time.

The internal display is based on a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a resolution of 2640×1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The device is powered by a new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor specially optimized for Samsung. The amount of RAM has been increased to 12 GB, and the storage capacity is 256 or 512 GB.

Samsung has updated the camera of Galaxy Z Flip6. Instead of a 12-megapixel sensor, the main module now uses a 50-megapixel sensor, complemented by an optical image stabilization system. Although there is no telephoto module, the increased resolution should provide high-quality zoom. There is also a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module. Samsung has updated the FlexCam (activated when you lift the device) with AutoZoom, which can automatically crop the picture. The front camera is a 10-megapixel one without autofocus.

Another significant update is the battery. The battery capacity has been increased to 4000 mAh, which is about 8% more than its predecessor. Dust protection has also been improved (in fact, small particles as small as 1 mm) – the device now meets the IP48 rating. The dimensions are 165.1×71.9×6.9 mm (85.1×71.9×14.9 mm) when folded, and the weight is 187 g. The thickness in the closed state has slightly decreased, even despite the larger battery. As with Galaxy Z Fold6, the manufacturer promises to release OS and security updates for 7 years.