Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: minor hardware updates, artificial intelligence, and $100 higher price (from 80 thousand UAH)

Samsung has introduced its new foldable smartphone Galaxy Z Fold 6. The 2024 model has received minor updates. It is a little stronger, a little lighter, and has a few minor upgrades. However, the new product is more expensive than its predecessors.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has switched to the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, specially optimized for Samsung. An enlarged evaporation chamber is used to cool it. The device contains 12 GB of RAM, and the storage capacity can be 256 GB, 512 GB or 1 TB. The battery capacity remains unchanged since the Fold 3 and is 4400 mAh.

The phone is slightly stronger and has better drop resistance thanks to improved hinge design and materials. The internal flexible glass is also stronger. The device has an IP48 rating. This is an improvement over the previous IPX8 rating, where the X indicates a lack of dust resistance. But the number 4 means that the devices are officially protected from foreign objects 1 mm or larger, not dust.

The new Galaxy Z Fold 6 model has a slightly larger external display – 6.3 inches versus 6.2 inches for its predecessor. The screen is wider and has an aspect ratio of 22.1:9. The resolution is 2376×968 pixels, and the refresh rate is 120 Hz. The size of the internal display in the expanded form has not changed and is 7.6 inches. However, the display has also become wider and closer to square – 20.9:18 ratio with a resolution of 2160×1856 pixels. The maximum brightness is 2600 nits.

The cameras are almost unchanged compared to its predecessor. Users have access to a 50-megapixel main module and a 10-megapixel telephoto module with 3x optical zoom. The updated ultra-wide-angle 12-megapixel camera provides better quality in low light conditions.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has become thinner. The dimensions of the device in the folded form are 68.1×153.5×12.1 mm, in the unfolded form – 132.6×153.5×5.6 mm. The weight has decreased from 253 g in Fold 5 to 239 g.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 will feature Galaxy AI, which debuted in the Galaxy S24 series earlier this year. However, the unique advantage of Samsung’s new foldable devices is the ability to show translations on an external display. The S Pen on the Fold 6 will also be able to integrate with Galaxy AI features through Smart Select and Sketch to image, which use generative AI to create an image based on a rough drawing. Like the S24 series, the new device will receive OS and security updates for 7 years.

Samsung will start selling the Galaxy Z Fold 6 on July 24, and pre-orders can be placed today, starting at $1899 (79,999 UAH in Ukraine). This is $100 more than Galaxy Z Fold 5 (and Fold 4 and Fold 3).