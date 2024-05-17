Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will receive a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, 12 GB of RAM and a significant increase in multi-core performance

On July 10, 2024, Samsung is expected to release its next-generation line of foldable smartphones. It will include at least 2 devices: Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

According to the available information, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Now it has become known that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 model will also be equipped with the same chipset. This follows from the results of testing the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (model number SM-F956U) in the Geekbench package. The corresponding page with the results also informs that this device will have 12 GB of RAM. The operating system is Android 14. It is likely to be complemented by the proprietary One UI 6.1.1 shell.

As for the results of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 testing in Geekbench, the device scored 1964 points in single-core mode and 6619 points in multi-core testing mode. For comparison, the previous Galaxy Z Fold 5 model with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor provides results of 1943 and 5123 points in the corresponding tests.

So, the upcoming model offers a slight improvement in single-core processor performance over the existing version and a significant improvement in multi-core performance. With this in mind, we should expect the Galaxy Z Fold 6 to run much faster in tasks that are CPU intensive.

We can also hope that Samsung will release a version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with 16 GB of RAM.

Source: sammobile