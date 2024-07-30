Samsung has battery problems again: the new Galaxy Watch7 dies too quickly

Announcing the Galaxy Watch7

Samsung boasted of «a new level of battery life». But the experience of the first buyers shows otherwise.

Users of Reddit and Samsung community forums are talking about low and worse battery life than the previous generation models. PhoneArena’s own tests show that the new smartwatches provide a little less than one day of battery life.

«It was fully charged, and I’ve been using it since 6 am. Now it’s almost 5 pm… my battery is at 8 percent. Is this normal? I received this watch a few days ago»,” wrote the user Difficult_Reason_621 on Reddit.

The user JCinthehou3e had it even worse:

«I fully charged my 40mm non-LTE 7 at 7:30pm, went to bed, and at 4:30am got a signal that my watch had 5% left. I couldn’t even stand the night so that my alarm would go off at 6 am».

The Galaxy Watch7 smartwatch has a brand new Exynos W1000 chipset, manufactured using a modern 3nm process technology. It should be much more efficient and should provide much longer battery life compared to older models.

To make matters worse, some Galaxy Watch Ultra owners have also reported poor battery life on this more expensive model, which should last at least 2 days between charges.

It seems that the problem is not a hardware component but a software bug that causes excessive battery drain. This is good news, as it can be fixed with a simple firmware update.

A member of Samsung’s Korean Community Forum has found the bug that’s causing the battery to drain so badly, and a software update will be coming soon. Until then, you can use the tips of other users to increase the battery life of your new Samsung smartwatch. Some users say that disabling the always-on detection of the «Hey, Google» command on the Galaxy Watch significantly extends battery life. Other users advise to turn off the Bluetooth connection.

Source: phonearena