Samsung has created Shortcut smart sneakers that control your smartphone — 9 pairs in total

Samsung has started developing sneakers. But don’t count on a Galaxy-branded line just yet: the company has released a unique limited edition sneaker that controls your Samsung smartphone with your movements. How about that, Tim Cook?

The Shortcut sneakers were developed by Samsung in collaboration with Cheil Benelux, Elitac Wearables, Brut Amsterdam, and sneaker designer Roel van Hoff. The company calls them the «sneakers of the future» because they can be considered smart sneakers.

There are only 9 pairs of these sneakers.

The Shortcut sneakers will help you perform certain actions on your Samsung smartphone with your feet. For example, you can take a perfect moonwalk and the phone will call your mom. You can tap dance and have it play music (examples of this are given by SamMobile).

This is made possible by motion sensors in the sole that track their position relative to each other. You can trigger five shortcuts with five unique movements. There are a lot of fun customization possibilities here.

Samsung developed The Shortcut Sneaker specifically for its Samsung Members. Roel van Hoff came up with a unique design inspired by the Galaxy series devices, with a design reminiscent of meteors and stars. Every detail refers to Samsung Galaxy products.

There is a giveaway of these sneakers exclusively for Samsung Members in the Netherlands, who can participate in it through the app until July 9, 2024. Samsung will announce the winner in the second week of July.