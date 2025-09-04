Samsung has presented Galaxy Tab S11 in Ukraine: Dimensity 9400+, new Galaxy AI features, price from UAH 44 thousand

Samsung has announced a new series of Galaxy Tab S11 tablets, which includes Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S11 models. The new products offer a slim design, productive components, and new Galaxy AI features.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra

The new Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is positioned as Samsung’s most powerful yet thinnest tablet yet. This model has a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 2960×1848 pixels and a refresh rate. Peak brightness reaches 1600 nits. The device supports the use of the S Pen digital pen.

The novelty is based on the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor (Dimensity 9300+ was in the previous Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra). It is complemented by 12GB or 16GB of RAM and 512GB or 1TB of internal storage. Additionally, you can install a MicroSD memory card with a capacity of up to 2 TB. The new device optionally supports 5G (Sub-6) mobile communications and allows the use of two SIM cards (1 physical + 1 eSIM).

The tablet has a dual camera on the back. It includes 13- and 8-megapixel modules, and the front camera is 12-megapixel. The device also has four speakers, a Wi-Fi 7 wireless module, and an 11,600 mAh battery. It supports 45W fast charging. The device has dimensions of 208.5 × 326.3 × 5.1 mm and weighs 692 or 695 g (5G version).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11

The more compact and affordable version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 features an 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a peak brightness of 1600 nits. The device uses the same high-performance MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor, but is available in only one configuration: with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The memory card slot and mobile support are the same as in the older version.

Another simplification was the use of a single 13-megapixel camera on the back. The front camera is also 12-megapixel. Instead of the advanced Wi-Fi 7 wireless module, the previous version of the Wi-Fi 6E standard is used. The developers also reduced the battery capacity (to 8,400 mAh), but retained 45-watt fast charging. The dimensions are 165.3 × 253.8 × 5.5 mm, and the weight is 469 or 471 g.

Program features

Both new products run One UI 8 based on Android 16.0. The shell boasts multi-modal Galaxy AI that analyzes text, voice, and images in real time to help you work and create content. Thanks to Gemini Live mode, users can share their screen or camera images and immediately receive explanations, summaries, or interpretations from the AI.

According to the manufacturer, AI simplifies the work with content: from a quick summary of articles saved in Samsung Notes to an assistant during brainstorming and creative tasks. The Drawing Assist and Writing Assist functions help turn sketches into high-quality images and change the tone or style of text. AI is also available as a floating tab that is always at your fingertips.

The updated S Pen has a tapered tip for better control and a hexagonal shape for a comfortable grip. Thanks to Quick Tools and Sticky Memos, users can quickly customize tools and record thoughts without switching between apps.

Price

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 is already available for order in Ukraine. The price of the Wi-Fi version is UAH 43999, while the 5G version will cost UAH 49999. Information on the price and launch date of the top-end version of Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra in Ukraine has not yet been disclosed. The price in Europe ranges from €1340 to €1910.

Source: Samsung