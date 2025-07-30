Samsung is updating its lineup — Galaxy S26 will have three versions, but no base model

Enthusiasts found an indication of the Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup in the One UI 8 code. It looks like the basic S26 «is being upgraded to» — hopefully not just in name.

This is not the first change attributed to the new generation of South Korean smartphones. It has long been rumored that Samsung will replace the Plus phone with a new Edge, which remains a rumor even after the release of the first Galaxy Edge. According to new data, the next generation of flagships will be more premium.

Website Android Authority have found probable evidence that Samsung will update its flagship lineup to the Galaxy S26 Pro, S26 Edge, and S26 Ultra. For the Galaxy S24 line, Samsung reportedly used the internal codename Eureka, where E1, E2, and E3 correspond to the Standard, Plus, and Ultra models, respectively. The Galaxy S25 series has been codenamed Paradigm, with individual models designated as PA1 (S25), PA2 (S25 Plus), and PA3 (S25 Ultra).

Previous reports indicated the internal code names NP1, NP2, and NP3 for the Galaxy S26 series, where NP stands for Next Paradigm. However, One UI 8’s research and findings contradict these previous leaks. Instead, internal builds refer to three devices labeled M1, M2, and M3, which correspond to the Galaxy S26 Pro, S26 Edge, and S26 Ultra.

As a reminder, according to rumors, Apple will present this year four models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and Pro Max. The Plus, which is larger than the basic one, also dropped out of this line. Ideally, if Samsung copies the changes of Apple and Google, the Galaxy S26 Pro should have the same characteristics as the Ultra, only be smaller. But more likely is a slight «tightening» of the characteristics.

Unlike Apple iPhone 17, which will be released in the fall, Samsung Galaxy S26 is about six months away. Samsung is likely to use the changes to raise the price, but the Galaxy Edge did not show the commercial potential the company expected.