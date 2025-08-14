Samsung launches Odyssey OLED G6 500 Hz monitor and Odyssey G7 lineup

Samsung announced the expansion of the monitor lines for gamers and the launch of three new models at once: Odyssey OLED G6 (G60SF) with a record-breaking 500Hz refresh rate, and two curved models of Odyssey G7 (G75F).

Samsung Odyssey OLED G6

The Odyssey OLED G6 gaming monitor features a 27-inch OLED panel with a refresh rate of 500 Hz. This is a record for OLED monitors. The device supports QHD resolution (2560×1440 pixels) and provides a response time of 0.03 ms (GTG). The maximum image brightness reaches 1000 nits.

The new product has received VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification. Support for NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technologies is also announced. Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 has been certified Pantone Validated and is capable of displaying more than 2100 colors and more than 110 skin tones from the Pantone library.

In addition, Samsung has used its proprietary Glare Free technology to minimize glare and OLED Safeguard+, which prevents pixel burn-in even with prolonged use. The monitor is backed by a three-year warranty.

The price of Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 is $999.99.

Samsung Odyssey G7

At the same time, Samsung introduced two new Odyssey G7 models with a curved display with a curvature radius of 1000R.

37-inch Odyssey G7

Resolution: 4K UHD (3840×2160)

Refresh rate: 165 Hz

Response time: 1 ms (GTG)

Support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

40-inch Odyssey G7

WUHD resolution (5120×2160) with a wide 21:9 aspect ratio

Refresh rate: 180 Hz

Response time 1 ms (GTG)

VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification

For multitasking, the 40-inch model supports Picture-by-Picture and Picture-in-Picture modes.

Both models are equipped with CoreSync and CoreLighting+ technologies to synchronize the backlight with the colors on the screen. They also support Auto Source Switch+, which automatically switches the signal source.

The price of the 37-inch Odyssey G7 model is $899.99, and the 40-inch version is priced at $1199.99.

Source: techpowerup