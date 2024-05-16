Samsung mocks Apple with «anti-destructive» Galaxy TabS9 ad

During the advertising campaign new iPad Pro tablets Apple company «missed» with the release of the video «Crush!», in which a hydraulic press destroyed many items related to creativity. The video outraged the community and the company had to apologize. Samsung, its biggest competitor, «trolled» Apple with another video called «UnCrush», which is an advertisement for the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra tablet.

In the video, the girl finds a broken guitar among the wreckage, starts playing it with the Tab S9 Ultra sheet music and humming. The slogan «Creativity cannot be crushed», the name of the tablet, and the Samsung logo are visible on the screen. The action takes place in a room with a similar color scheme to the Apple video. In the caption, Samsung says: «We would never crush creativity». Original Apple video:

This is not the first time Samsung has made a joke about Apple. In 2018 the company ridiculed «bangs» — a protrusion for the camera on the screen that appeared in the iPhone X. It’s ironic that the Samsung tablet from the video «UnCrush» — has the same «bangs».