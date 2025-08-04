Samsung releases the world's first 37" 4K 165Hz monitor costing more than $1000

Samsung has expanded the Odyssey line of monitors and released a new gaming model, the Odyssey G7 G75F, which features an unusual combination of 16:9 format, large 37-inch diagonal, curved panel and high performance for the gaming experience.

The Odyssey G7 G75F is the first Samsung monitor of its kind to offer this size in the classic 16:9 aspect ratio. Until now, gamers have had to choose between standard 32-inch displays or switch to massive 42- or 45-inch screens. The G75F offers a new compromise, giving users a larger screen area without having to take up as much space as full-size TV. Compared to a 32-inch monitor, the new product provides approximately 34% more screen area.

The device features a VA panel with a 1000R deep curvature that visually envelops the user’s field of view. The device supports 4K resolution (3840×2160 pixels) and a refresh rate of up to 165 Hz. According to preliminary data, the monitor has a modern HVA panel from TCL CSOT with a contrast ratio of up to 5000:1. For VA displays, a contrast ratio of 3000:1 is considered typical — which is already an advantage over IPS, especially in terms of black depth. The response time is 1 ms (GtG), which allows the monitor to be used for dynamic games where fast response is important. The new monitor also supports DisplayHDR 600 and HDR10+ Gaming. Typical brightness is up to 350 nits. The panel provides coverage of 99% of the sRGB color space and 90% of the DCI-P3 space.

The Odyssey G7 G75F gaming monitor comes in black with a minimalist design. The massive stand supports height, tilt, and swivel adjustments. The rear panel has DisplayPort 1.4, two HDMI 2.1, and a USB output. However, there are no DisplayPort 2.1 or USB Type-C with Power Delivery. There is also no G-Sync support, only FreeSync Premium Pro.

The official price of the Samsung Odyssey G7 G75F in Malaysia is about $1025. This makes the new product one of the most expensive VA monitors on the market. And, interestingly, for this money, you can already find OLED displays with an ultra-wide format and a diagonal of up to 39 inches.

