Samsung unveiled Galaxy Watch8 and Watch8 Classic — the thinnest watch and bezel starting at UAH 15 thousand

Together with folding smartphones Samsung also introduced a pair of new smartwatches: Galaxy Watch8 and Galaxy Watch8 Classic. The updates in these models affected both the appearance and hardware.

Samsung Galaxy Watch8

The new Galaxy Watch8 is the thinnest in the history of the series. Engineers have redesigned the internal structure and improved component mounting. As a result, the device has become 11% thinner. Now its thickness is 8.6 mm compared to 9.7 mm in the Watch7. The design of the watch combines a circle and a square. This approach makes the watch more comfortable to wear, provides better stability on the wrist and more accurate measurement of biometric indicators.

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 is available in two sizes: 40 and 44 mm. The diagonal of the Super AMOLED display is 1.34 (438×438 pixels) and 1.47 (480×480 pixels) inches, respectively. Despite the new body shape, the displays remain round. At the same time, the image brightness has increased to 3000 nits.

The heart of the new smartwatch is the Exynos W1000 processor, which works in conjunction with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. The battery has also been updated: 325 mAh for 40 mm and 435 mAh for 44 mm. Fast wireless charging is supported.

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic

The Watch8 Classic model also has a new shape. However, in this case, the return of the physical rotating bezel attracts more attention, allowing you to navigate the interface with comfort and precision. Another new feature is a shortcut button to your favorite apps.

The watch is available in only one size, 46 mm. Despite the large size of the case, the display diagonal is only 1.34 inches (438×438 pixels) — the same as the 40 mm version of the Watch8. For comparison, Watch6 Classic had a 1.5-inch display in the 47mm version. The case is 10.6 mm thick, which is only slightly smaller than the Watch6 Classic. However, the battery has increased to 425 mAh.

Watch8 Classic is also based on the Exynos W1000 chipset, has 2 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. This is 4 times more than the Watch6 Classic. This amount of storage can be useful for storing music, maps, and other offline data.

Both models use the Samsung BioActive Sensor (optical bio-signal sensor + electrical heart signal + bioelectrical impedance analysis). There is also a temperature sensor, accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, and light sensor. LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS/Beidou/Galileo connectivity is supported. Cases provide protection 5ATM, IP68, MIL-STD-810H.

The new smartwatches run One UI 8 Watch based on Wear OS 6. They have an improved interface, such as grouped notifications, pinning of frequently used apps, and convenient widgets. The software platform has a built-in Google Gemini AI assistant. Users can perform various tasks using voice commands in Samsung Health, calendar, alarm, and reminder apps.

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch8 and Galaxy Watch8 Classic models are already available for pre-order. The price for Galaxy Watch8 starts at 14999 UAH.