Samsung unveiled the slim Galaxy S25 Edge starting at $1100

After several months of excitement, full of unofficial information and rumors, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is finally represented officially. So, the next step for Apple.

The main intrigue is that Galaxy S25 Edge is 5.8 mm thick (158.2 x 75.6 x 5.8) and weighs — 163 g. The battery is not that small, but it seems modest compared to the batteries of many modern Android smartphones — 3900 mAh. The 25W power adapter, which is sold separately, is capable of replenishing 55% of the battery in 30 minutes. The phone supports wireless charging.

The Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen has a 6.7-inch diagonal, QHD+ resolution (1440 x 3120), variable refresh rate of 1-120 Hz, peak brightness of 2600 nits, and Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2. But this coating does not protect against glare, like Gorilla Glass Armor 2 on the S25 Ultra. The S25 Edge smartphone has a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor, 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256 GB or 512 GB of storage.

The main camera is equipped with a 200-megapixel sensor and a lens with f/1.7 aperture, optical image stabilization, and a 2x optical zoom. The second lens is an ultra-wide-angle 12 MP, f/2.2, autofocus lens. The front panel has a 12 MP f/2.2 selfie camera. The smartphone supports 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 7 with Wi-Fi Direct and Bluetooth 5.4.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has a titanium body protected from dust and water according to the IP68 standard. The phone comes in Titanium Silver, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Icyblue colors and carries «on board» Android 15 with One UI 7 shell. It is already available for pre-order, and the free sale will begin on May 23. The price is $1099.99 (256 GB) or $1219.99 (512 GB).