Samsung unveiled three Galaxy Book4 Edge laptops with Snapdragon X starting at $1350 — TV for pre-order

Samsung has introduced one 14″ and two 16″ laptops from the Galaxy Book4 Edge line with processors. For pre-ordering them (at least in the US), Samsung is giving away a budget 50″ Crystal UHD TV for $397.

The 14-inch Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge is equipped with a 12-core Snapdragon X Elite 3.4 GHz processor (up to 4.0 GHz on two productive cores), has 16 GB of RAM and an SSD of up to 1 TB. The AMOLED touchscreen display has a diagonal of 14″, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a resolution of 2880 x 1800, brightness up to 500 nits and support for HDR and VRR (120% DCI-P3). The Galaxy Book4 Edge is equipped with two USB 4 Type-C ports, HDMI 2.1 and a combined audio jack. The laptop weighs 1.16 kg and costs from $1349.99.

The 16-inch Book4 Edge is available in two versions: with a Snapdragon X Elite processor (up to 4.2 GHz) and 1 TB SSD for $1749.99, and with the same processor settings as the 14-inch model, the laptop comes with 512 GB of storage and costs $1449.99. They have the same display specifications but a larger diagonal, and weigh 1.55 kg. In addition to two USB 4 Type-C ports, HDMI 2.1, and combo audio, the 16-inch models also have USB 3.2 Type-A and a microSD card slot.

All three Galaxy Book4 Edge models have 16GB of RAM, the minimum for a Copilot Plus PC, and Wi-Fi 7. All models also have four speakers and support Dolby Atmos. The 14″ model has a 55.9 Wh battery, the 16″ — 61.8 Wh.