Samsung unveils Exynos 2500 — its first 3nm chip with 10 cores, RDNA 3 graphics and 320MP support

Samsung is officially introduced its new flagship mobile processor, the Exynos 2500. This is the first chip of the Korean giant to be manufactured using the 3-nanometer GAA (Gate-All-Around) process. The novelty has not only an ambitious set of characteristics, but also a clear purpose — to become the heart of the next Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Specifications of Samsung Exynos 2500

The new Samsung Exynos 2500 processor has a CPU cluster consisting of 3 10-core processors: 1 flagship Cortex-X925 core with a frequency of 3.3 GHz, 2 productive Cortex-A725 cores with a frequency of 2.74 GHz, 5 more of the same Cortex-A725 cores with a frequency of 2.36 GHz and 2 energy-efficient Cortex-A520 cores with a frequency of 1.8 GHz.

Graphics processing is handled by the Xclipse 950 GPU with ray tracing support thanks to AMD RDNA3 architecture. In addition, the chip supports LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.0 drives, and the new Fan-Out Wafer-Level Packaging (FOWLP) system, which improves heat dissipation and reduces the thickness of the chip itself.

An important update is the new Neural Processing Unit (NPU), which is capable of processing up to 59 trillion operations per second (TOPS). This is 39% more than in Exynos 2400. Samsung claims a 15% increase in large-core performance and lower power consumption thanks to a new power architecture.

The Exynos 2500 supports a primary camera with a maximum resolution of 320 MP and 8K video recording at 30 frames per second. Wireless options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and a 5G modem with speeds of up to 9.6 Gbps for FR1 and 12.1 Gbps for FR2.

According to official reports, the Exynos 2500 has already entered the mass production phase, although due to the low yield of working chips, there may be a limited number of them.

Although previous leaks of Geekbench results were not impressive — the Exynos 2500 is inferior to competitors in single-core and multi-core tests, and we will see the final picture after the presentation of Galaxy Z Flip 7. It is expected that this foldable smartphone will receive this chip, and then it will become clear whether Samsung has managed to squeeze the maximum out of its own development. So, we are waiting for Galaxy Unpacked next month, where the company will reveal all the cards.

Source: wccftech