Samsung unveils Galaxy Buds 3 and 3 Pro headphones, similar to AirPods and Cybertruck, starting at $180

Samsung has introduced new headphones Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and Galaxy Buds 3. The company has moved away from the exclusive design of previous generations and made them somewhat similar to Apple AirPods, especially in white.

Both headphone models also have a metallic gray version, which, in turn, reminds of Tesla Cybertruck. Samsung says in a press release that the footed form factor provides better comfort and retention in the ears. The Galaxy Buds controls are now basically identical to those of the AirPods Pro.

The $249.99 Buds 3 Pro have a thin LED indicator on each earbud that can light up to show Bluetooth connection status, and it can also light up all the time. The Pro has silicone earbuds, while the regular Buds 3 for $179.99 have an open design for people who don’t like the feeling of having their ears plugged.

Both models offer active noise cancellation. Audio quality and power may be better on the Buds 3 Pro because they contain dual drivers in each earbud, while the standard Buds 3 have only one driver. Buds 3 Pro now has Adaptive Noise Cancellation, so ANC will automatically adjust to suit the environment. When the earbuds detect important sounds, such as sirens, they temporarily turn off the noise cancellation.

The new Samsung headphones are IP57-rated for dust and water resistance and support wireless charging. Samsung’s proprietary Bluetooth codec is now capable of transmitting wireless streaming audio up to 24-bit/96kHz. Full Multipoint is still missing — the headphones only offer automatic switching between Samsung devices.

The Buds 3 Pro has a slightly longer battery life of — to 6 hours or a total of 26 hours with ANC, including recharging from the case. The Buds 3 can run for 5 and 24 hours respectively — or 6 and 30 hours without turning on ANC. Samsung claims that the quality of voice calls has improved significantly with the inclusion of ultra-wideband, a feature that has already appeared in the Pixel Buds Pro competitors. The Samsung Buds 3 Pro and Buds 3 are available for pre-order today and will go on sale on July 24.

Source: The Verge