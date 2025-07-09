Samsung unveils Galaxy Flip7 — bigger screens and battery in a thinner body for a price starting from UAH 50 thousand

At the Samsung Unpacked event, the Korean electronics giant introduced a new folding smartphone in the clamshell form factor, the Galaxy Flip7. The novelty has the largest external screen ever installed in the Galaxy Flip line.

Samsung Galaxy Flip7

So, the FlexWindow external display is based on a 4.1-inch Super AMOLED panel with a resolution of 948×1048 pixels (342 ppi) and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The predecessor had a 3.4-inch external display. So, the screen has become larger, and the bezels have shrunk and are now only 1.25 mm. The Vision Booster function allows you to increase the brightness up to 2600 nits, so that the new product is comfortable to use even in bright sunlight. The FlexWindow can display information from the Google Gemini AI assistant, the Now panel, native and third-party applications. The outer screen and back panel are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The internal display has also increased in size and now has a diagonal of 6.9 inches (compared to 6.7 inches in the Galaxy Flip6). Samsung claims that its size is similar to the Galaxy S25+ display (the Flip7’s display is 68.6 mm wide compared to the S25+’s 70.8 mm). Of course, the Flip is more compact when folded. The internal Dynamic AMOLED 2X display supports a resolution of 2520×1080 pixels, a frequency of 1 to 120 Hz and a peak brightness of 2600 nits.

Another difference from last year’s model is the processor. The novelty is offered with a chipset Exynos 2500 and 12 GB of RAM. The built-in storage capacity can be 256 GB or 512 GB. And another significant update is the battery. Its capacity has increased from 4000 mAh to 4300 mAh. The battery provides up to 31 hours of video playback on a single charge. Interestingly, the weight has remained almost unchanged at 188 g, and the thickness has even decreased. The new model has a thickness of 13.7 mm when folded and 6.5 mm when unfolded. For Flip6, these parameters were 14.9 mm and 6.9 mm, respectively. It supports 25W wired charging and wireless charging. The device is protected against dust and water according to the IP48 standard.

The camera on the back is dual. The main module has a 50-megapixel sensor and an optical image stabilization system. There is also a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module. The internal display has a 10-megapixel camera for self-portraits.

Out of the box, the Samsung Galaxy Flip7 smartphone runs the operating system Android 16 with One UI 8 interface. The new product supports a variety of AI functions, including those for the camera and external FlexWindow display.

Samsung Galaxy Flip7 FE

At the same time, the company offered a more affordable version of the Samsung Galaxy Flip7 FE, which can be essentially called a reissue of the Flip6. It uses a slightly smaller 6.7-inch internal display, a 3.4-inch external screen, the Exynos 2400 chipset from last year’s Galaxy S24 series, only 8 GB of RAM, and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage. The battery capacity is 4000 mAh. The cameras are the same as in the regular Flip7.

Price

The Galaxy Flip7 foldable smartphone is already available for pre-order in Ukraine in Silver Blue, Deep Black, and Red Coral colors. The price starts at UAH 49999. The Galaxy Flip7 FE model will be available in white and black colors at a price starting at UAH 41999. Buyers of these new products will get free access to Google AI Pro subscription and 2 TB of cloud storage for 6 months.