Samsung unveils Galaxy Tab S10 Lite: "upgraded processor", 600 nits and 8000 mAh for €400

Samsung has officially announced the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite tablet after several weeks of leaks and rumors. The company claims to use an “upgraded processor” and “increased memory capacity.”

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite has a 10.9-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 2112×1320 pixels. It supports a peak brightness of 600 nits and has reduced blue light emission to reduce eye strain during prolonged use.

The device is based on the Exynos 1380 processor, which was used in the smartphone Galaxy A54 as early as 2023. The device can also be equipped with 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage. There is also a slot for installing memory cards with a capacity of up to 2 TB. The rear panel has a single 8-megapixel camera, and the front camera is 5-megapixel.

Power is provided by an 8000 mAh battery with Super-Fast Charging support. This is probably a 45W charger, although the official Samsung press release does not explicitly state this. The new device supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and 5G wireless standards. The device has dimensions of 165.8 x 254.3 x 6.6 mm and weighs 524 g. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite runs on Android 15.

ITC.ua у Telegram: нас читає навіть ChatGPT ПІДПИСАТИСЯ

The tablet comes with an S Pen. The tablet software includes a set of creative tools for the stylus. A Book Cover Keyboard can be purchased separately for the device. It has a special Galaxy AI key that provides quick access to artificial intelligence functions. In addition, users will have access to the following functions Google Circle to Search for content searchSamsung Notes with handwriting and math formula recognition. The tablet comes preinstalled with Goodnotes (full version for 1 year), Clip Studio Paint (6-month trial plus 20% off the first subscription), LumaFusion (66% off and 1 month of free access to Creator Pass), Notion AI Plus (1 month trial), Noteshelf 3, ArcSite, Sketchbook, and Picsart.

Price

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite tablet is available in three colors: gray, silver and coral red. The starting price is €400. Sales will begin on September 5.

Source: techpowerup, gsmarena