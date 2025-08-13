Samsung unveils the world's first Micro RGB TV

Samsung has announced the launch of a new Micro RGB TV. This is the world’s first device that combines micro-scale RGB LED backlighting with a giant 115-inch screen. According to the manufacturer, this solution offers high brightness, as well as color depth and realism.

What is Micro RGB

The novelty is based on Samsung’s own Micro RGB technology. The backlight behind the panel contains micro-LEDs of red, green and blue colors, each of which is less than 100 micrometers in size and is controlled separately. Unlike conventional backlighting systems, where white or blue diodes work in combination with filters, this uses direct RGB backlighting with precise adjustment of the intensity of each channel.

This approach has made it possible for the first time to achieve 100% coverage of the BT.2020 color space — the standard set by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for high-precision color reproduction. By comparison, even the best TVs with OLED or QD-OLED technology rarely exceeds 80-90% of BT.2020.

AI in the TV

Samsung Micro RGB TV is equipped with Samsung’s proprietary Micro RGB AI processor. It analyzes every frame in real time, optimizes brightness and color saturation, and adjusts contrast and sound to the scene. The Micro RGB Color Booster Pro algorithm detects content with dull shades and dynamically enhances the color without distorting the naturalness of the image.

With Samsung Vision AI, users can instantly learn more about the content on the screen while watching. The Click to Search feature, combined with the Bixby assistant, allows users to ask contextual questions, get actor bios, recommendations, and related content without leaving the current viewing experience.

To protect personal data, the TV uses the Samsung Knox cybersecurity platform, which also works on the company’s smartphones. The manufacturer guarantees 7 years of free Tizen OS updates, including new features and security patches.

The additional Micro RGB Precision Color technology allows you to achieve realistic depth and detail in the picture. The TV has received official Micro RGB Precision Color certification from the German Institute of Electrical Engineering VDE.

Samsung has applied its latest Glare Free coating, which minimizes glare even in brightly lit rooms. The body is made of metal. It has a low thickness and minimalist design.

The new 115-inch Samsung Micro RGB TV is now available in the US and South Korea for a suggested retail price of $29,999. Samsung plans to release the line in different sizes for other regions in the future.

Source: techpowerup