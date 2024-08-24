SAND – 5 minutes of Ukrainian PvPvE shooter gameplay about «Galicians in space»

The Games section is published with the support of ?

Within Ukrainian Games Festival 2024 Lviv-based studio Hologryph and publisher tinyBuild presented a five-minute gameplay video of the Ukrainian game SAND. SAND is an open-world PvPvE shooter about «Galicians in space» in the style of dieselpunk.

SAND is set in an alternate version of the early 20th century, where humanity travels between the stars and space expansion is led by the Austro-Hungarian Empire. Once a jewel among the Kaiser’s extraterrestrial colonies, the planet Sofia lies in the ruins of an ecological disaster. Its deadly deserts and deserted cities are traveled only by the most daring – or rather insane – treasure hunters. Alone or in groups, they compete with each other in search of lost riches.

SAND’s gameplay video focuses on the giant walking machines called jumpers, as well as the possibilities of customizing them to the user’s playstyle. Various compartments, decks, weapons – SAND has a full-fledged editor of jumpers that is worth paying attention to. After all, it is at the helm of a trampoline that the player will travel the sands of the planet Sofia, fulfill customer contacts, and, of course, fight other treasure hunters.

The developers have not yet announced the release date of SAND. However, the game features page on Steamand you can add it to your favorites list.

The Games section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.