Scent of power: scientists recreated Julius Caesar’s perfume and plan to sell it

Researchers from the Association of Culture and Tourism of Fragrances have reconstructed the «Telinum» perfume used by Julius Caesar based on historical data and archaeological findings.

The research was led by Associate Professor Cenker Atila from the Department of Archaeology at Sivas Jumhuriyet University in Turkey. Perfumers from Milan and fragrance designer Bichter Türkan Ergül joined the project.

The Romans preferred simple perfume formulas. The most popular scent was rhodium, which was made from rose oil and… gladiator sweat. The latter was valued no less than the blood of fighters and was even used in sculpture and painting.

However, the imperial fragrance had to be special. High officials, generals, priests, and the wealthy ordered unique perfumes from leading craftsmen or imported exotic incense from around the world.

The newly created fragrance «Telinum» contains ancient ingredients: citrus, oud and amber. The perfumers added iris and frankincense — rare and expensive ingredients from ancient times.

The Association of Fragrance Culture and Tourism reports that Caesar visited almost all of Europe, Anatolia, Greece, the Aegean islands, and Egypt during his military campaigns. Perfumes and cosmetics were in great demand in the Mediterranean.

The public has always been interested in the lifestyle and appearance of the famous commander and dictator. People wanted to know what Caesar smelled like, what ingredients were in his perfumes, and who made them.

The recreated fragrance «Telinum» will go on sale in October, simultaneously in Turkey, France and Italy.

Source: Arkeonews