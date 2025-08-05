Schedule of Steam festivals and sales for the first half of 2026 — monthly discounts

Steam has revealed the schedule of all festivals and themed sales for the first half of 2026. There will be at least two events per month.

In addition to the usual seasonal discounts and large Next Fest, Valve has announced a new event format — Spotlight Fest. These are shorter and more specialized festivals dedicated to narrow topics. They will be displayed in the Discounts and Events section on the Steam home page.

Part of the schedule covers the period from January to May 2026. Valve publishes the dates in advance so that developers can submit their games for participation.

Schedule of Steam festivals and sales (January — May 2026)

January

Detective Fest: January 12-19

Board Game Fest: January 26 – February 2

February

March

Tower Defense:: March 9-16

Steam 2026 spring sale: March 19-26

House & Home Fest: March 30 – April 6

April

May

Valve promised to publish the schedule for the second half of the year later. In the meantime, there are still five months of 2025 ahead — so here are full list of festivals and discounts this year.

Source: Steam