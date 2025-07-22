Sci-fi horror trailer «Predator: Badlands» — Yautja the Outcast becomes prey, and Elle Fanning «semi-synthetic» Weyland-Yutani

«Predator: Badlands» received its first full trailer, confirming the film’s close connection to the «Alien» franchise — Elle Fanning reveals herself as a Weyland-Yutani synthetic named Tia.

«The story takes place in the future on a remote planet where a young Predator, banished from his clan, finds an unexpected ally in Tia (Fanning) and embarks on a dangerous journey in search of his main enemy», — from the official synopsis.

The trailer shows a young Yautja outcast, Dec (Dimitrius Koloamatangi), trying to track down prey during his first hunt on a hostile planet — the most dangerous in the universe. Fanning’s Thea is along for the ride, albeit in a somewhat damaged state (now it’s more of a semi-synthetic, if we’re talking about form).

«You are hunting a creature that cannot be killed. Undoubtedly the supreme predator», — Tia says in the trailer (is this a hint of a xenomorph?).

Despite her traumatic condition, Tia’s mind remains sharp, her motives unclear, and her offer of help intriguing. If there’s one thing we’ve learned from Ash, the android from the original «Alien» Ridley Scott, it’s that AI doesn’t always have the best interests of others in mind. Especially the one created by Weyland-Yutani.

The film was directed by Dan Trachtenberg («Prey» and «Predator: Killer of Killers») from a screenplay by Patrick Eyson and produced by John Davis («Predator»), Mark Toberoff («Prey»), Ben Rosenblatt («Star Trek: Retaliation») and Brent O’Connorby («Venom: Carnage»).

In the previous interview The director shared that while working on the film, his main goal was to put Yautja at the center of the story and to make the audience root for him in a strange way.

«This seems like a great idea, not only within Predator, but in science fiction in general», — he explained. «In most science fiction universes, “creatures” — They are either villains or helpers. In Wildlands, it’s: “What if you were with the creature on this crazy mission and saw everything through its eyes?”».

«Predator: Badlands» will be released in theaters on November 7.

Poster

As for the Alien franchise, next month on Hulu and Disney+ a prequel series «Alien: Earth» by Noah Hawley, while director «Stranger: Romulus» Fede Alvarez is working on a sequel featuring the characters who survived the first movie.