Sci-fi in your pocket: a tiny sensor turns a smartphone into a spectrometer

A group of American researchers has created a tiny spectrometric device the size of just a few millimeters, which can potentially be installed in a smartphone.

The device’s miniature photo detector changes the light sensitivity by changing the voltage. It accurately detects wavelengths of light in a wide range, from ultraviolet to infrared light. This paves the way for the development of compact, portable spectroscopic instruments and high-resolution spectrometers based on tiny sensors.

«Spectrometers are essential tools that help us understand the chemical and physical properties of different materials based on how light changes when it interacts with those materials. They are used in a variety of fields, from manufacturing to biomedical diagnostics. However, even the smallest spectrometers on the market are still quite bulky. We created a spectrometer that operates quickly, at low voltage, and is sensitive to a wide range of light. Our demo prototype is only a few square millimeters in size — it will fit on your phone. If you want, you can make it the size of a pixel», — explains the co-author of the study, Professor of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at North Carolina State University, Brendan O’Connor.

The innovative design contains a tiny photodetector that responds to different wavelengths after their interaction with this or that material. By adjusting the voltage applied to the photodetector, researchers can control which wavelengths it is most sensitive to.

«If you quickly apply a range of voltages to the photodetector and measure all the wavelengths of light detected at each voltage, you will have enough data to allow a simple computer program to recreate the exact signature of the light passing through or reflecting off the target material. The voltage range is less than one volt, and the entire process can take less than a millisecond», — Brendan O’Connor adds.

Previous attempts to create a miniature photodetector were based on the use of complex optics, high voltages, and these detectors were not as sensitive to a wide range of wavelengths. In validation tests, the researchers found that their pixel-sized spectrometer is as accurate as a conventional spectrometer, and its sensitivity is comparable to commercial photodetectors.

Currently, the researchers plan to bring their spectrometers to market for commercial use. As noted by O’Connor, the device’s size and power consumption allow it to be integrated into smartphones.

The results of the study are published in the journal Device

Source: SciTechDaily