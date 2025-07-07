Scientists extract ammonia from the air using plasma — plants in the fields should like it

Australian scientists from the University of Sydney have developed a new innovative method of ammonia production that allows them to produce straight from the air.

It is noted, that the development is an alternative to the traditional ammonia production process Haber-Bosch process, which is characterized by a significant carbon footprint. Ammonia is typically produced at high temperatures, pressures and using fossil fuels.

The Australian researchers used a plasma column to excite nitrogen and oxygen in the air and then convert them into gaseous ammonia using a membrane electrolyzer. In most previous experiments, only liquid ammonia — ammonium was produced, which required additional processing.

«In this study, we have successfully developed a method that allows us to convert air into ammonia in gaseous form using electricity», — said the lead author of the study, Professor P.J. Cullen of the School of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the University of Sydney.

The development also opens up opportunities for low-cost, scalable, and decentralized production of green ammonia, which is especially important for rural or remote areas. Ammonia is also promising as a transportation and storage medium for hydrogen. Companies in this area are already exploring hydrogen extraction methods from ammonia by splitting the molecules.

In the process Haber-Bosch ammonia is produced by combining nitrogen and hydrogen under high pressure and at high temperature. The process, developed by australian scientists, uses plasma to excite air molecules and their subsequent passage through the electrolyzer.

«This new approach is a two-step process, namely the combination of plasma and electrolysis. We have already made the plasma component viable in terms of energy efficiency and scalability. To create a more comprehensive solution for sustainable ammonia production, we need to improve the energy efficiency of the electrolyzer», — adds Prof. Cullen.

The results of the study are published in the journal Angewandte Chemie International Edition

Source: Interesting Engineering