Scientists have figured out how to find dark matter — it can interact with the Earth’s ionosphere

According to new theoretical research, the Earth may be floating through dark matter like an ocean. Scientists assume that the waves of this invisible ocean, which splash against the upper layers of the planet’s atmosphere, can generate radio waves. This would help to finally to find dark matter and confirm the findings of modern science.

Numerous astrophysical and cosmological evidences point to the existence of dark matter: from the unexplained rotation curves of some galaxies to the growth of the largest structures in the Universe. Attempts to explain these various observations with alternative theories of gravity have failed, so the vast majority of astronomers believe that dark matter — some unknown form of matter that does not interact (or is assumed to interact little or no) with light or normal matter.

This is a global idea that covers many possibilities. Dark Matter could be composed of massive particles, but their search for such particles has largely proved fruitless. An alternative view is that dark matter, on the contrary, is extremely light, or consists of theoretical particles known as axions, or exotic-shaped photons that have little mass.

At millions of times lighter than ordinary matter, dark matter could behave in very strange ways. In particular, instead of taking the form of individual points or clusters, dark matter would behave more like large waves that propagate through space.

In a paper published on the preprint server arXivphysicists have been exploring models of ultralight dark matter that would not be completely dark, allowing it to interact with ordinary matter on occasion. Such interaction would create a noticeable amount of radio waves.

Scientists believe that dark matter would interact with the plasma (hot matter made of ionized particles) that makes up the Earth’s ionosphere. According to the theory, in this case, radio waves would be formed, which scientists hope to register. These waves are barely noticeable, but by fine-tuning the antennas to a specific frequency, they can be detected.

It would be relatively easy for researchers to work with the ionosphere. It naturally reflects many radio waves from deep space, making it relatively free of pollution signals. Also, the ionosphere is directly above the Earth, easily accessible, and is already the subject of constant monitoring and study.

The study offers a fragile and small chance of finding dark matter. It will take years, if not decades, to perfect the observational technique to find the right radio waves. But the effort seems worth the opportunity to study one of the greatest mysteries of the universe.

