Scientist Davis Joseph has discovered a biological mechanism in the brain that could lead to a cure for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases, as well as other age-related neurodegenerative diseases.

It is noted, that Joseph, is expected, to speak at at the upcoming Summit «Sustainable Development through Science and Technology 2025» in Cebu City on Philippines, which will take place from November 17 to 25. The summit is dedicated to the Nobel Prize, Professor Aaron Chekhanov.

Joseph discovered the so-called «head switch» in the brain responsible for the development of Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s and other brain disorders. Despite the fact that each individual disease has its own unique features, Davis Joseph has developed a unified theory that demonstrates that the development of neurodegenerative diseases can be traced back to a single biological mechanism. It is the regulation of a chemical process called disamidation of 4E-BP2 protein in brain cell axons.

Disruption of this process leads to malfunctioning of proteins in the brain. In the elderly, the rate of desaturation is extremely high and leads to significant cellular damage.

Joseph’s research results show that the return of the levels of desalination to normal allows for treatment and even complete cure Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s diseases. These results allow us to combine the study of neurodegenerative diseases, which were previously considered exclusively separately. In addition, for the first time, the following are combined four different areas of research: biochemical processes of disamidation, translational control, oxidative stress, and neurodegeneration by axon-based disamidation of the 4E-BP2 protein, which is the common denominator for all of them.

Based on this newly developed Unified Theory and a critical review of the scientific literature, Joseph also first developed three biochemical circuits: desaturation in living organisms, initiation of protein synthesis, and control of translation and desaturation of 4E-BP2 as a control system for four biochemical processes. This is the second Davis Joseph opening in the last five months. The first discovery, known as the Davis Joseph Principle, was the fundamental neurobiological mechanism of 4E-BP2 protein disamidation, which determined that axons, the cable structure of brain cells, are a key factor in disamidation in the brain.

The results of the study were published in the journal International Journal of Molecular Sciences

Source: SkiTechDaily