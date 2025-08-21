Scientists have found out which exercise improves sleep the most

Chinese researchers from Harbin University of Sports found, that exercise have the best effect on sleep.

According to the results of a large-scale analysis 30 randomized controlled trials, researchers concluded, that regular high-intensity yoga is more associated with improved sleep than walking, strength training, combination exercises, aerobic exercises, and traditional, chinese exercises, such as qigong and tai chi. The study was conducted in more than 15 countries with the participation of 2.5 thousand volunteers with sleep disorders of all age groups.

After analyzing the data, chinese scientists found, that intensive yoga classes for less than 30 minutes twice a week are the best remedy for poor sleep. After yoga, the best exercise for improving sleep was walking, followed by strength training. Positive results became noticeable after 8-10 weeks.

The results obtained are some what contradictory large-scale analysis, conducted in 2023, which demonstrated, that aerobic or moderate-intensity exercise three times a week is the most effective way to improve sleep quality in people with disorders. However, one study, that was included in the research by Chinese scientists, showed, that Yoga has a greater impact on sleep quality than other types of exercise.

At the same time, yoga classes can be attributed to aerobic or anaerobic exercise. Its intensity may vary depending on the technique used. Perhaps these differences in practice explain the difference in results from study to study.

The results of the latest large-scale analysis do not provide a precise answer as to, why yoga is the best for sleep quality, but there are several assumptions. In particular, yoga not only increases heart rate, but also stimulates muscles and regulates breathing.

Studies show, that breath control can activate the parasympathetic nervous system, which is responsible for “rest and digestion.” Some studies suggest, that yoga regulates brainwave activity patterns, which can promote deeper sleep.

“Caution should be exercised when interpreting the results of studies of sleep disorders, given the limited number of included studies and the unique characteristics of the population of patients with sleep disorders”, — the authors of the study from Harbin University warn.

The results of the study are published in the journal Sleep and Biological Rhythms

Source: ScienceAlert