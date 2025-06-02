Scorsese doesn’t go to theaters because he is annoyed by modern audiences: «Sitting on their phones and drowning out the actors with conversations»

The legendary American director Martin Scorsese, known for such films as «Taxi Driver» and «Goodfellas», has announced that he is done with cinemas — but don’t worry, just as a spectator

It turns out that the director is very annoyed by the modern audience in theaters, as he recently told his friend and film critic Peters Travers in an interview.

«I asked the maestro why he doesn’t watch movies in theaters anymore», — Travers writes on his blog (via World of Reel). «And he irritatedly mentioned the audience, who are on their phones, go to buy snacks during the show, or make noise, drowning out the actors’ voices».

Travers responded to this claim by saying that they themselves had talked during the screenings when they were young, while Scorsese quite rightly pointed out:

«Perhaps, but when we talked, it was always about the movie and how much fun we had discussing these details».

Well, Scorsese can well afford to refuse to watch films in conventional cinemas, as he has long since built personal cinema halls in his house and apartment, which, as he noted in previous interviews, allow him to select and watch films in the best possible quality. It is probably thanks to this arrangement that the director watched and praised the following recent movies like «Tharl», «Pearl», «Nosferatu» and «I saw the light of the TV».

Earlier, 81-year-old Scorsese said that is not going to retire in the near future and intends to make at least two more films, despite the fact that the director’s latest project called «Flower Full Moon Killers» grossed a rather modest $158 million worldwide against a budget of $200 million (although it should be noted that this is an Apple creation and the screenings continued on the company’s own streaming service). By the way, in the latter case, the director has another reason to be dissatisfied with the cinemas — at the time of the release, some of them were making unauthorized intermissions, because the audience could not sit in one place for 3.5 hours of timing