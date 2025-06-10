SDC introduces the first OLED monitor with 720 Hz frequency

Super Display Company (SDC) has introduced a Flash-Speed 540-Meta gaming OLED display with an extreme refresh rate of 720 Hz.

The monitor is based on OLED panels LG Display of the 4th generation with support for Primary RGB Tandem technology. It has a diagonal of 26.5″, a resolution of 2560×1440 and promises the best motion clarity with a response time of 0.03 ms.

In normal mode, the monitor operates at 540 Hz, with a special 720 Hz mode designed for eSports competitions. Peak brightness is 1500 nits (335 nits full screen), color gamut is 99.5% DCI-P3, and the monitor is HDR TB 500 certified. The monitor has an exceptional static contrast ratio of 1.5 million: 1. The anti-reflective coating on the screen reflects light rays with a coefficient of only 2%. But the video inputs are not the latest: only DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.1 are available.

Users on the Internet note that 1440p at 720Hz may require DSC compression or carefully optimized timings to work with. The practicality of such a high refresh rate may be questionable, as many OLED monitor fans note that it will be almost impossible to achieve 720fps at 1440p in modern games, except for light eSports. This is still a niche product that will primarily interest the esports audience in China and Japan (the monitor is sold only there).

It is expected that the price of SDC Flash-Speed 540-Meta will be about 150 thousand yen, or about $1000. By the way, a year ago, cheaper liquid crystal monitors reached a frequency of 1000 Hz.

Source: VideoCardz