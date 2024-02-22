Sea Battle: UNITED24, monobank, Sternenko and Lachenkov raise funds for 35 Sea Baby maritime drones

The fundraising platform UNITED24 and monobank, together with Ukrainian volunteers Serhiy Sternenko and Ihor Lachenkov, have started raising funds for 35 Sea Baby marine drones. These legendary boats have already been used for effective attacks on the Crimean bridge and 9 Russian ships.

The Sea Baby marine drone is capable of carrying 850 kg of explosives, accelerating to 90 km/h and covering a distance of 1000 kilometers. Its body is made of a material that is not detected by radar.

The cost of one Sea Baby marine drone is UAH 8.5 million. In total, it is planned to raise funds for the purchase of 35 such drones – UAH 297.5 million. For a donation of UAH 8.5 million, participants in the fundraiser can name the unmanned boat.

Among all the participants of the collection, 36 mono+avrora cards from UNITED24’s regular partner — multimarket chain «Aurora» will be drawn. You can win 35 cards out of 100 thousand UAH on your account for a contribution of 100 UAH or more. And for a donation of 1000 UAH — 1 card with 1 million UAH on the account.

A jar to raise funds for Sea Baby drones