Season 2 of Silo from Apple TV+ «crazy exciting» — Rebecca Ferguson knows how many seasons there will be and how it will end

Rebecca Ferguson, the star of the Apple TV+ series Silo, has shared her impressions of the upcoming second season. The actress also revealed that four seasons are planned and that she knows how it will end.

Ferguson feels quite confident as the lead actress and executive producer at the same time:

«I don’t care about the consequences of speaking out, saying «no», or coming forward», — she says.

Events of the first season of Silo based on a trilogy of novels by Hugh Howey, takes place within a community that lives inside a giant bunker underground, shrouded in secrets. The surface is supposedly uninhabitable, but Juliet, played by Ferguson, begins to doubt everything.

Initially, Rebecca Ferguson rejected the proposed script due to her busy schedule, but it didn’t end there:

«They came back and said, “What didn’t you like?” and I said, “Well, this and this,” and then they came back and changed it. The whole script came to life for me, and then Graham Yost asked me to be an executive producer. And I’m not kidding, I… googled it: «What’s the difference between an executive producer and a producer?», — Ferguson recalls.

Rebecca says she put a lot of work into preparing for the first season of the series. She described it as «as Indiana Jones Underground», but the actress was creative in creating the image of Juliet.

«I wanted to not walk the way I always did. I thought what would happen if I became a complete introvert? What if she is uncomfortable with people and environments? …It’s fun!», — this was exactly what Juliette was experiencing, she seemed numb and uncomfortable when talking to others.

«The second season is dark. It’s a crazy exciting season. It’s huge,” says the actress.

Rebecca Ferguson is eager to see Silo through to the end. So far, the series has been extended only to season 2, which was completed earlier this year (the release date is still unknown). But Ferguson says that she has a contract for four seasons and hopes to finish the story, and she knows how it will all end.

