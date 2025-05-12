Season 2 trailer of «Peacemaker» — a new team member, pocket worlds and a hint of the Justice League

The new trailer for the second season of «Peacemaker» confirms the close connection with James Gunn’s «Superman» right from the start.

In the very first scene, the audience sees three characters who will appear in the upcoming film: Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl (Kendra Saunders). And Nathan Fillion, who will make his debut as Guy Gardner (Green Lantern) from the Justice League.

The three characters conduct a very unfriendly interview with the Peacemaker (John Cena). It is literally uncomfortable to be inside. After a few minutes of dismissive glances and innuendos, the Peacemaker literally runs out of the building. This scene is more of an interpretation of how the series is integrating into the revamped DCU, under the direction of James Gunn.

The ending of the trailer hints at the appearance of the second Peacemaker. Chris Smith (John Cena) encounters his own doppelganger in the pocket dimension — a concept already mentioned in the first season. This opens the door to multiverse games, which could become a bridge between the old DCEU and the new DCU. Perhaps in this way, Rick Flagg Jr. can return to the story through flashbacks, as a guest from another dimension, or even resurrection.

But the father of the hero killed by the Peacekeeper in «Suicide Squad» — Frank Grillo — returns as Rick Flagg Sr. It is with him that the story will be deeper than just revenge. This storyline is likely to become one of the main ones in the second season.

At the same time, the season will continue the theme of Chris Smith’s internal struggle — the protagonist tries to reconcile a new goal with old sins. As the official synopsis says: «…kicking righteous villains’ asses in their misguided pursuit of peace at any cost».

The audience will also see the return of familiar characters and new faces. Tim Meadows has joined the cast — he plays ARGUS agent Langston Fleury, adding to the comedy. Other returnees include Eagley (the Peacekeeper’s eagle), Adrian Chase/Vigilante, and Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt.

Premiere of the second season «Peacemaker» is scheduled for August 21 — in just one month after the release of «Superman» July 11. This is the third project in the new DCU cinematic universe: its an animated series «Monsters Commando» is considered a start, which was released at the end of last year.

Although the previous DCEU has already been closed — some actors and storylines are still moving into a new era. Gunn stated that the «Peacemaker» team will remain unchanged: John Cena, Daniel Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Frank Grillo and others are returning. The events of the second season canonically take place after Monsters Inc. and Superman.

Source: IGN