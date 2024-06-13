Season 4 of «The Boys» debuts on Prime Video

Currently available for viewing available the first three episodes (out of a total of eight) — the rest will be released every Thursday until July 18 inclusive.

Based on the comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis, The Boys is created by showrunners Eric Kripke, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen and tells the story of a team that fights superpowered individuals who abuse their superpowers.

In the fourth season, the «Guys» will try to thwart the intentions of superpowered politician Victoria Neumann (Claudia Dumit), who is joining forces with Homelander (Anthony Starr) to strengthen her power over the country. The series also stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Jesse T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chase Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Velorie Curry, Susan Hayward and others.

On Rotten Tomatoes, Season 4 is currently receiving critical acclaim was rated at 86% (but as you know, audience feedback can differ greatly from the estimates of specialized publications).

Earlier, Kripke said that the next season 5 will be final for «Guys».