Sections of the US Constitution disappeared from the official website — fortunately, without legal consequences

Citizens who wanted to learn about their constitutional rights from the official U.S. Constitutional page had not seen some of them for a long time.

Part 8 of Article I, Section 1, as well as Sections 9 and 10, disappeared not from the Constitution itself, but only from the Congressional website, where the text is officially posted. Internet archives like the Wayback Machine show that these parts disappeared after July 17.

The missing sections relate to the powers that Congress has or does not have, as well as the limitations on the powers of individual states. In particular, we are talking about Habeas Corpus — the power to protect citizens from unlawful detention. Last night, the text of the Constitution returned in its entirety. The Library of Congress stated that sections were missing “due to a coding error”

“We were informed that some sections of Article 1 were missing from the Constitution with Commentary website. We have learned that this is due to a coding error. We are working on fixing this problem and expect it to be corrected in the near future.”

“UPDATE: The missing sections of the Constitution with Commentary website have been restored. Maintaining the Constitution with Commentary and other digital resources is a critical part of the Library’s mission, and we appreciate the feedback that alerted us to the error and allowed us to correct it.”

The change in the text of the US Constitution on the website does not change or have any impact on the law. But it is interesting that it comes after President Donald Trump’s administration official Stephen Miller threatened earlier this year to suspend Habeas Corpus.

